CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) Insider Caroline Hitch Acquires 40,000 Shares

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) insider Caroline Hitch purchased 40,000 shares of CQS New City High Yield Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £20,800 ($27,175.33).

Shares of LON NCYF opened at GBX 52.20 ($0.68) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 50.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 49.69. The company has a market cap of £229.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd has a 12-month low of GBX 41.60 ($0.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 53.80 ($0.70).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. CQS New City High Yield Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.35%.

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

