Cowen Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $160.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMAT. Argus upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.36.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $138.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.11. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 6,029.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 21,329 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 20,981 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,091,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Applied Materials by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 279,222 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 100,950 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.