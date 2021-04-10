Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Shares Acquired by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,086,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,414,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,659,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,443,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,108,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVLG. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

CVLG stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $343.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $225.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.