Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,223 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.72.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $363.21 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $338.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.67. The company has a market cap of $160.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,064. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

