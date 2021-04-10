Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Sells $605,793.60 in Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $605,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,320 shares in the company, valued at $605,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $45.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

