Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ earnings. Cornerstone Building Brands posted earnings of ($1.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 95.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cornerstone Building Brands.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Cowen lowered Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $225,949.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,585.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $45,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,385,475 shares of company stock valued at $58,881,833. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNR stock opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.26. Cornerstone Building Brands has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

