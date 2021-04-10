Convatec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Convatec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 205.57 ($2.69).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Convatec Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Convatec Group alerts:

In related news, insider Frank Schulkes sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48), for a total transaction of £6,950.20 ($9,080.48).

CTEC stock traded down GBX 1.05 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 199.15 ($2.60). 1,673,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,770. Convatec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 173.20 ($2.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 224.80 ($2.94). The stock has a market cap of £3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 192.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 195.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Convatec Group’s previous dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. Convatec Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.00%.

Convatec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Convatec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convatec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.