Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 53,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 503,800 shares.The stock last traded at $15.57 and had previously closed at $14.91.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.75 to $18.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.31.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.66.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.51. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 90.78% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLRS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

