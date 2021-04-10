Contrasting Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) and U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) and Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for U.S. Energy and Cabot Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Cabot Oil & Gas 2 10 4 0 2.13

Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $20.13, suggesting a potential upside of 15.79%. Given Cabot Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cabot Oil & Gas is more favorable than U.S. Energy.

Risk & Volatility

U.S. Energy has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabot Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Energy and Cabot Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy -197.82% -43.86% -26.93% Cabot Oil & Gas 16.73% 8.84% 4.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U.S. Energy and Cabot Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy $6.57 million 2.99 -$550,000.00 N/A N/A Cabot Oil & Gas $2.07 billion 3.36 $681.07 million $1.62 10.73

Cabot Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.1% of U.S. Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 48.0% of U.S. Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas beats U.S. Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties primarily in North Dakota and South Texas. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 13,672 billion cubic feet of gas; and 15 thousand barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

