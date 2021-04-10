CONTRACOIN Market Cap Hits $10.29 Million (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded down 23.3% against the dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $10.29 million and $22,473.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.71 or 0.00130196 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,374,780 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

