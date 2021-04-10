Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) shares traded down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.69 and last traded at $24.69. 5,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,660,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.35.

The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.06.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $837.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the first quarter worth $498,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,104,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Continental Resources by 1,911.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,042 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 22,847 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Continental Resources by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,850 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 54,184 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

