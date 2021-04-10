Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 302.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,318 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Contango Oil & Gas were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,057 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Contango Oil & Gas stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $728.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.70. Contango Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $5.56.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 230.23% and a negative return on equity of 219.81%.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

