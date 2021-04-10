Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 1,830 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,153,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,837,000 after acquiring an additional 188,911 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,443,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,818,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,463,000 after acquiring an additional 35,437 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,524,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,389,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,673,000 after acquiring an additional 86,963 shares during the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECK opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.71. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0394 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

TECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.31.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

