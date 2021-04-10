Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Task Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $11.05. The company has a market cap of $159.53 million, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $101.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

