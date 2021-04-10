Comparing Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) and Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) and Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Monopar Therapeutics and Chiasma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monopar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.22 million ($0.45) -12.47 Chiasma N/A N/A -$36.32 million ($1.06) -2.84

Monopar Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chiasma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Monopar Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Chiasma shares are held by institutional investors. 48.4% of Monopar Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Chiasma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Monopar Therapeutics and Chiasma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monopar Therapeutics N/A -42.84% -40.98% Chiasma N/A -83.82% -56.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Monopar Therapeutics and Chiasma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monopar Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Chiasma 0 0 2 0 3.00

Monopar Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 434.76%. Chiasma has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 287.60%. Given Monopar Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Monopar Therapeutics is more favorable than Chiasma.

Summary

Monopar Therapeutics beats Chiasma on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase III for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating advanced solid cancers. The company has a collaboration Grupo EspaÃ±ol de InvestigaciÃ³n en Sarcomas for the development of camsirubicin in patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma; and NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC to develop radio-immuno-therapeutics targeting severe COVID-19. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmette, Illinois.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide. It also develops MPOWERED, an oral octreotide capsule, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with acromegaly. Chiasma, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.