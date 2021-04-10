Comparing Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) & Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1 1 15 0 2.82 Cumberland Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $185.88, indicating a potential upside of 15.17%. Given Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Jazz Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals $2.16 billion 4.21 $523.37 million $14.60 11.05 Cumberland Pharmaceuticals $47.53 million 1.00 -$3.54 million $0.23 13.78

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals. Jazz Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.7% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals 7.86% 20.16% 10.85% Cumberland Pharmaceuticals -8.36% 3.86% 1.92%

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals beats Cumberland Pharmaceuticals on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca. The company was founded by Bruce C. Cozadd in March 2003 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and rheumatology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections. It also develops RediTrex injection for the treatment of active rheumatoid, juvenile idiopathic, and severe psoriatic arthritis, as well as disabling psoriasis. The company markets and sells its products through sales representatives and district managers. In addition, the company is developing ifetroban, a product candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of aspirin-exacerbated respiratory disease, systemic sclerosis, and duchenne muscular dystrophy; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome and portal hypertension. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.