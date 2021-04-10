CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Upgraded to Buy by Rosenblatt Securities

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of COMM opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. CommScope has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $17.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average is $12.90.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. Analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth about $36,324,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth about $29,365,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CommScope by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,310 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,352,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in CommScope by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,335,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,895,000 after acquiring an additional 814,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

