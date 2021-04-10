Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stake Boosted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 38,358 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 45,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 21,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 9,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $723,103.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,119,397.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 6,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $475,063.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 899,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,171,101.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,282 shares of company stock valued at $8,172,628. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $77.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.25. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.60 and a 52 week high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.79%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

