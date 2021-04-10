Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $63.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist increased their target price on Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson raised Comerica from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.75.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $71.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.79 and its 200 day moving average is $56.59. Comerica has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $73.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comerica will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 1,280.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,864,000 after buying an additional 3,916,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Comerica by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,821,000 after buying an additional 314,595 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Comerica by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,607,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,647,000 after purchasing an additional 106,436 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,343,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,911,000 after purchasing an additional 267,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Comerica by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

