Colony Credit Real Estate’s (CLNC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their hold rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CLNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

CLNC opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $9.54.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 232.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is -111.11%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.