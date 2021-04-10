Coca-Cola European Partners plc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.94 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Coca-Cola European Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola European Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Societe Generale downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $53.86 on Thursday. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $54.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $212,065,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $216,646,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,325,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,301,000 after buying an additional 1,219,156 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $58,134,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,881,000 after acquiring an additional 583,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

