Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of CBGPY opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of $23.74 and a 1 year high of $53.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.06.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

