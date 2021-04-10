CloakCoin Price Hits $0.42 on Major Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000701 BTC on major exchanges. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $4,444.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000290 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020324 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,617,292 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.