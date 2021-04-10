Citigroup Inc. Has $46,000 Position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NGVC. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 602,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after buying an additional 237,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 33,171 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 69.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 61,495 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 132.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 141,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 80,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGVC stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $385.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.33. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $265.05 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

