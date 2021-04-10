Citigroup Inc. Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 557.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Catalyst Biosciences were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 19,197 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBIO opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $8.22. The company has a market cap of $160.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.07.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Research analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBIO. Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

