Citigroup Inc. Has $43,000 Holdings in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 323.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Guaranty Bancshares were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $459.86 million, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.88.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.80 per share, for a total transaction of $59,925.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 142,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Bunch acquired 3,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $656,216 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

