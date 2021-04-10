Citigroup Inc. Buys 1,883 Shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 144.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,189 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shore Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 886,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,950,000 after buying an additional 53,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shore Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ SHBI opened at $17.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 million. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 22.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

