Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) by 304.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STXB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,016,000 after purchasing an additional 49,680 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $812,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 18,776 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 100,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 516,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,247,019.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,580 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STXB stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $388.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.11. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average is $17.46.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $38.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

