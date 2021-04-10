Citigroup Inc. Acquires 1,324 Shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 313.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ames National were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATLO. WBI Investments acquired a new stake in Ames National during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ames National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ames National by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 617,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Ames National during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ames National by 3,230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. 23.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ames National stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $233.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $22.67. Ames National Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $27.90.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 9.17%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits of various types comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

