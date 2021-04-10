Citadel (CTL) Market Cap Hits $258,508.86

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded up 74.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Citadel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0236 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Citadel has traded 43% higher against the U.S. dollar. Citadel has a market cap of $258,508.86 and approximately $1,338.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000119 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Citadel

CTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

