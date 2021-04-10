Citadel (CTL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $115,033.35

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 50% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last week, Citadel has traded down 39.2% against the dollar. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Citadel has a market cap of $115,033.35 and $13.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000124 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 226% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

