CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 7,469 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,469 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $10,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,167,000 after buying an additional 3,412,343 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,205,000 after buying an additional 757,290 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $138,077,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,830,000 after buying an additional 94,689 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,658 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $69,536,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 8,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $522,795.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 979,725 shares of company stock worth $60,498,347 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $80.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.68. Seagate Technology plc has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $80.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

