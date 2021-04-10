CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $15.83 Million in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 312,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,831,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,499,000 after purchasing an additional 641,346 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,188,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,480,000 after purchasing an additional 426,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

OKE opened at $50.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average is $39.21.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.82%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

