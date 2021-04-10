CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $11,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGK. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

VGK stock opened at $65.19 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.11.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

