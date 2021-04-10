CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $238.64 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,077 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 3.9% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.15% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $238,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,034 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,068,000 after acquiring an additional 146,515 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after acquiring an additional 331,187 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $337.11 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $198.75 and a 1 year high of $338.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

