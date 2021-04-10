CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 12,662 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 279,222 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,662 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 0.6% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $37,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,128 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $1,096,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,260 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $457,746,000 after acquiring an additional 906,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $362,767,000 after acquiring an additional 95,824 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials stock opened at $138.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.36.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

