Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Price Target Increased to $5.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $4.50 to $5.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CHRRF. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Chorus Aviation from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Chorus Aviation in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Chorus Aviation from $5.50 to $5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.31.

OTCMKTS:CHRRF opened at $3.65 on Thursday. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

