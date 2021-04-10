China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

China Life Insurance stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.79. China Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $13.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity contracts, accident, and health insurance products.

