Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Insider Sells $12,429.12 in Stock

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) insider David Jakeman sold 1,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $12,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Jakeman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 28th, David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of Chimerix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $27,646.71.

NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.28. Chimerix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $723.99 million, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.88.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix during the third quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix during the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chimerix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,956,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,110,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Chimerix by 234.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 101,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Chimerix during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMRX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

