Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 225 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM opened at $53.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average of $52.37.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.