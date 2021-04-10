Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $337.11 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $198.75 and a one year high of $338.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

