Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,025,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529,113 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $14,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROX. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,045,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $552,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 205,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 68,350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 128,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 875,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after buying an additional 290,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TROX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tronox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 16,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $297,624.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,896.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $322,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,781,785.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,801 shares of company stock valued at $898,745. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROX opened at $19.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $21.36.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.29 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 34.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

