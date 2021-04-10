Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 489,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Domtar worth $15,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UFS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Domtar by 9.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Domtar by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Domtar by 34.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Domtar by 18.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Domtar in the third quarter valued at about $628,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $3,299,589.16. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Domtar stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.93. Domtar Co. has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $39.33.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

UFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UFS raised Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. CIBC upgraded Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Domtar from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

