Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 457,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,589 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $14,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.50. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $40.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.40.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. The company had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,367 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $140,268.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $107,309.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,792 shares of company stock valued at $4,232,953. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ITCI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.