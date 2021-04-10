Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 29,617 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,119,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,617 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $15,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $54,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $178,020. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AKR opened at $19.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $21.56.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

