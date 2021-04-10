Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 981,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,499 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caleres were worth $15,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Caleres by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Caleres stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $22.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12. The company has a market cap of $810.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Caleres’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

In other Caleres news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $212,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,908.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $660,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,421 shares in the company, valued at $13,747,467.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,080. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.