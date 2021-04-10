Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $334.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Their dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. At Charles River, they are passionate about their role in improving the quality of people’s lives. Their mission, their excellent science and strong sense of purpose guide in all that they do, and they approach each day with the knowledge that their work helps to improve the health and well-being of many across the globe. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. service areas are Basic research, discovery, safety and efficacy, clinical support and manufacturing. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRL. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $260.00.

NYSE CRL opened at $306.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $307.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $286.45 and its 200 day moving average is $257.69.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $790.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total value of $492,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,385.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,518 shares of company stock valued at $30,292,255. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $9,545,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

