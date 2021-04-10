Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Their dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. At Charles River, they are passionate about their role in improving the quality of people’s lives. Their mission, their excellent science and strong sense of purpose guide in all that they do, and they approach each day with the knowledge that their work helps to improve the health and well-being of many across the globe. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. service areas are Basic research, discovery, safety and efficacy, clinical support and manufacturing. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $260.00.

Shares of CRL opened at $306.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $307.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.69.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $790.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total value of $492,316.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.63, for a total value of $2,515,693.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,303 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,770.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,518 shares of company stock worth $30,292,255. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,341,649,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,613,000 after acquiring an additional 67,238 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,525,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 476,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,117,000 after purchasing an additional 54,216 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 429,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,276,000 after purchasing an additional 60,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

