Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $91.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.43.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 18.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $177,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 506,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,616.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 485,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,895.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,002,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 400,554 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 11,816.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

