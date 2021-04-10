Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NICE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 4,864,233.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,261,000 after acquiring an additional 875,562 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,039,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in NICE by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,566,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,347,000 after buying an additional 582,453 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 538,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,717,000 after buying an additional 161,165 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,605,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $231.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 74.61, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $153.08 and a 52-week high of $288.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.00.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $438.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.78 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. On average, research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays raised NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.85.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

